Mayor talks with Lloyd's Register CEO on international shipping development

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with the global CEO of Lloyd's Register Nick Brown and his delegation on Thursday.
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses with the global CEO of Lloyd's Register Nick Brown

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with the global CEO of Lloyd's Register Nick Brown and his delegation on Thursday.

Gong stated that currently, Shanghai is accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence, in accordance with the central positioning requirements.

Shanghai is focusing on promoting major facilities construction such as Xiaoyangshan and Luojing port area, advancing towards a world-class international shipping center with convenient and efficient facilities, complete functions, openness and integration, green wisdom and strong guarantee.

Shanghai appreciates Lloyd's Register's strong support for the construction of Shanghai's international shipping center over the years and looks forward to further strengthening strategic cooperation between the two sides, jointly embracing the challenges and opportunities of the shipping industry, promoting mutually beneficial and win-win development.

Gong hoped that Lloyd's Register can leverage its global network resources advantages, and work together with Shanghai to develop high-end shipping service industry, promote the intelligent and green transformation of the shipping industry, support Shanghai in building a world-class shipping hub, and improve port efficiency and hub functions.

Shanghai is an open, innovative, and inclusive city. The city will continue to create a first-class business environment to support various enterprises and institutions to achieve greater development in Shanghai.

Brown said that Shanghai has the world's largest container port, the largest shipbuilding enterprise, and the largest shipping enterprise. Lloyd's Register is delighted to play an active role in the construction of Shanghai's international shipping center.

The global shipping industry is currently facing a trend of green environmental transformation, and the production capacity of new green ships urgently needs to be expanded, and the ports and wharves also need corresponding transformations.

Lloyd's Register has made a lot of investment in the green and digital transformation of the shipping industry, and hopes to deepen cooperation with Shanghai, plan ahead, and achieve greater development together with Shanghai.

Lloyd's Register is one of the world's oldest and largest ship classification societies, with its Greater China headquarters based in Shanghai.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
