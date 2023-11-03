﻿
Nurses promote health education through fun and friendly formats

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:04 UTC+8, 2023-11-03
Nurses are taking more responsibility for health promotion, as they are the staff patients have the most contact with, and Shanghai has run a nurses' health promotion competition.
Local health authorities are encouraging nurses to take more responsibility for health promotion, as they are the frontline medical staff whom patients have the most contact with, the Shanghai Health Commission said while organizing the city's first nurses' health promotion competition.

Since September, 469 works by nurses at 160 hospitals have been entered in the competition. The works, which cover information on chronic disease and cancer prevention and control, healthy lifestyle instruction, and public health and medical emergency knowledge, promote health knowledge and counteract rumors and misunderstanding through fun and interesting formats. These include talk shows and short plays in easy-to-understand language.

Twenty-four teams participated in the final on Thursday.

Nurses promote health education through fun and friendly formats
Ti Gong

Nurses promote health knowledge through a short play.

Officials said the competition provides a stage for local nurses to showcase and share their talents and abilities on scientific promotion as well as improving public respect and support of nurses, whose own occupational pride and dignity has also increased.

Shanghai has about 111,300 nurses, a leap of 8 percent from 2020, following measures taken by the local government to promote the development of nursing services and health-care quality.

The city's doctor-to-nurse ratio is 1:1.25, which is greater than the national level but still far lower than the international level of 1:2.7.

The health commission said it was keen to promote nursing and the training of nurses and intended to establish an academic promotion system to encourage and improve the quality and number of nurses.

Nurses promote health education through fun and friendly formats
Ti Gong

The cross talk format is ideal for promoting health knowledge.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
