Longhua Hospital is promoting its special techniques for the treatment of anal fistulas to grassroots medical facilities.

This will allow patients to undergo care near their homes.

Longhua is the home of the more than 160-year-old Gu's surgery, an intangible cultural heritage which is in a leading position in the TCM treatment of breast disease, skin disease, ulcers and sores, acute abdominal disease and anorectal disease.

Anorectal diseases have a high prevalence among the public. Anal fistulas account for up to 25 percent of anorectal diseases in the West and most patients are between 20 and 40 years of age, seriously impacting life quality. The disease is also seen among babies and infants.

Surgery is the only solution for anal fistula, however that can usually cause many complications. Doctors from Longhua use TCM measures to achieve minimally invasive treatment.

Dr Lu Jin'gen, the fourth successor of the Gu's surgery, said in addition to better inheritance and developing the traditional skill through a combination of Western knowledge, the hospital also focuses on the promotion of the technology to more medics and facilities.

After establishing a medical cluster in Fengxian District, Longhua Hospital cooperated with Fengxian District Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital to launch expert clinics each week to promote the Gu's surgery and teach grassroots medics.

Community-based facilities are also included, as the Weifang Neighborhood Health Center established a workshop of Gu's surgery, allowing patients to receive nearby services, officials announced on a medical forum over the weekend.

In addition to local grassroot facilities, hospitals in provinces of Hebei and Liaoning were also recruited into the system for Gu's surgery promotion and application.