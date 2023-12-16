Brrr... it's cold outside, and more to come

As a strong cold front hit Shanghai on Friday, the city saw the first snow of winter on Saturday morning, stirring local residents to share photos and videos on social media.

Shanghaifabu

As a strong cold front hit Shanghai on Friday, the city saw the first snow of winter on Saturday morning, stirring local residents to share photos and videos on social media.

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued cold and gale alerts yesterday, both the lowest in its four-tier system, warning of sharp drops in temperature along with gale-force winds.

Shanghaifabu

As the temperature dropped to below zero degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, some areas in the city saw flying flakes. Snow melted quickly after touching the ground as temperatures rose later, while in some rural areas, residents saw snow remain on cars and window sills earlier this morning.

The suburban Chongming District issued a yellow road ice warning this morning, the second lowest in the weather system, to warn local people to pay attention to iced road sections.

The high of the day is expected to be around 3 degrees, while the low around zero degrees.

The frigid weather will remain in the city through the weekend, with the mercury on Sunday forecast to range between minus 2 degrees and 3 degrees.

There will be slight recovery to 1-7 degrees on Monday with drizzle until a new round of cold spell hits the city on Wednesday when the mercury will drop to below zero degrees again, the forecaster said.