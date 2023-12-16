News / Metro

Brrr... it's cold outside, and more to come

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:26 UTC+8, 2023-12-16       0
As a strong cold front hit Shanghai on Friday, the city saw the first snow of winter on Saturday morning, stirring local residents to share photos and videos on social media.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:26 UTC+8, 2023-12-16       0
Brrr... it's cold outside, and more to come
Shanghaifabu

A resident in Shanghai's Lujiazui area records the first snow of the season on Weibo.

As a strong cold front hit Shanghai on Friday, the city saw the first snow of winter on Saturday morning, stirring local residents to share photos and videos on social media.

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued cold and gale alerts yesterday, both the lowest in its four-tier system, warning of sharp drops in temperature along with gale-force winds.

Brrr... it's cold outside, and more to come
Shanghaifabu

Flying flakes in the city.

As the temperature dropped to below zero degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, some areas in the city saw flying flakes. Snow melted quickly after touching the ground as temperatures rose later, while in some rural areas, residents saw snow remain on cars and window sills earlier this morning.

The suburban Chongming District issued a yellow road ice warning this morning, the second lowest in the weather system, to warn local people to pay attention to iced road sections.

Brrr... it's cold outside, and more to come

A resident in Shanghai shares a photo of snow in his WeChat Moments.

The high of the day is expected to be around 3 degrees, while the low around zero degrees.

The frigid weather will remain in the city through the weekend, with the mercury on Sunday forecast to range between minus 2 degrees and 3 degrees.

There will be slight recovery to 1-7 degrees on Monday with drizzle until a new round of cold spell hits the city on Wednesday when the mercury will drop to below zero degrees again, the forecaster said.

Brrr... it's cold outside, and more to come
Shanghaifabu

A netizen makes a small snowman to mark the first day of snow in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     