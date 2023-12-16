News / Metro

South Korean medic featured on Doctor Talk Show

The third season of the "Doctor Talk Show" will be broadcast on local TV stations, Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV and major online platforms on Sunday.
The third season of the "Doctor Talk Show," China's first medical staff talk show and competition, will be broadcast on local TV stations, Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV and major online platforms on Sunday.

In addition to medics from Shanghai and other mainland regions, medics from Taiwan and foreign countries also participated in health promotions in fun and interesting ways.

Dr Seokgyeong Hong, a South Korean doctor working at Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, has entered the final.

He learnt traditional Chinese medicine in Shanghai and was then recruited by Yueyang as a dermatologist.

"I was weak as a child, so my parents took me to TCM doctors to help recover," he said. "As my body became better, I started to develop a love and desire to learn TCM and came to Shanghai to learn it.

"As a person loving and benefiting from TCM, I participated in the competition in order to promote TCM knowledge and health care awareness."

Ti Gong

Dr Seokgyeong Hong, a South Korean doctor working at Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, talks to his colleagues.

Shanghai initiated the program in 2021. So far two episodes have been made, with billions of views on various platforms, according to the Shanghai Health Promotion Commission.

The Commission is pushing public health promotion and introducing various new methods to promote medical and health knowledge.

Since launching the primary contest of the third season in August, more 600 medical professionals registered to participate.

Ti Gong

A participant on the stage of Doctor Talk Show.

Source: SHINE
