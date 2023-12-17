News / Metro

Putuo building global medical equipment innovation hub

Shanghai's Putuo District aims to become a highland for medical equipment innovation with global influence.
Shanghai's Putuo District aims to become a highland for medical equipment innovation with global influence, the district government has announced.

The district now hosts 75 high-end medical equipment companies and aims to double this number to more than 200 by 2026, Xiao Li, the deputy director of Putuo told the Life and Health Industry Development Alliance conference.

The alliance has grown from 37 to more than 100 members, including key enterprises, research bodies, finance institutes, universities and industry associations in the life and health industry.

Putuo is key part of Shanghai's biomedicine future. The district's life and health industry has seen rapid growth for three consecutive years.

From January to November, the district's tax contribution from the life and health sectors increased by about 25 percent year on year, with about 600 new enterprises established in Putuo.

The alliance established its first sub-committee focused on high-end medical equipment on Friday.

The specialized platform aims to boost development in niche areas like minimally invasive medical devices, medical imaging equipment, advanced treatment and monitoring devices, and clinical diagnostic reagents and instruments, according to the government.

