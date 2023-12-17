Heart-felt care makes livelihoods easier in Qingpu District

Qingpu District has been actively focused on transportation, senior care, employment, and other key fields concerning people's livelihoods.

Focusing on transportation, senior care, employment, and other key fields concerning people's livelihoods, Qingpu District has been actively conducting people's programs and listening to the requests of residents.

About 2,800 problems and appeals out of 2,900 forwarded by the public have been tackled since September, the district government said.

In Xujing Town, charging facilities for electric bicycles have recently been installed at communities across the town to tackle woes raised by the public.

At Shangtai Road residential community, with more than 2,400 households, special attention is paid to families with elderly citizens living alone, at advanced ages, the disabled and those who have lost a child. Particular attention is being paid with the recent cold snap.

When problems in areas such as public security, sanitation and environment are discovered, resident representatives, property managers and police officers will sit down together to work out a solution.

"We have invited residents with expertise such as lawyers and vloggers to get involved in the governance of the community," said Gu Xiaoqian, deputy Party secretary of the community.

Recently, a man in his 70s fell down in front of the express delivery lockers, highlighting the slippery and uneven conditions on the path leading to the lockers.

"We found it really posed a potential safety hazard," said Gu.

A sidewalk was built within a month based on the suggestions of residents.

"We have developed our own ways to get connected the public, communicate with them and win their trust," said Gu.

Elsewhere, a sharp increase in exhibitions in the National Exhibition and Convention Center has led to worsening traffic congestion. This has been exacerbated by the construction of the west extension of Metro Line 13.



To ease traffic jams, the Qingpu branch of Shanghai Public Security Bureau has taken combined measures such as designating two drop-off parking lots exclusively for ride-hailing vehicles.

More than 50 signs have been set up at major entrances and on nearby roads of the center, guiding drivers to reach the parking lots quickly.

Electronic fences will be set up when large exhibitions are held.

Inspections have been beefed up to crack down on illegal parking, operations and other traffic offences near the center.