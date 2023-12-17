News / Metro

Private hospitals promote cancer prevention and control

Private medical facilities are fully involved in research and clinical practice related to complicated diseases and critical cases.
Private medical facilities are fully involved in research and clinical practice related to complicated diseases and critical cases with the establishment of the oncology branch of Shanghai Association of Social Invested Medical Facility.

Domestic private hospitals and international hospitals are both actively participating in the health care, health education and promotion of cancer prevention and control as well as development and introduction of high-end techniques, theories and treatment plans, officials from Shanghai Health Commission said at a cancer forum over the weekend.

Dr Ding Gang, director of the oncology branch, said the branch now has 16 majors involving in various types of cancer and is exploring a new practice and service method combing both international experience and China's own features.

"Medical experts in our branch use new advanced technologies to boost a full-chain development of cancer diagnosis and treatment," Ding said.

"Private medical facilities have become an important part of cancer prevention and control in the city.

"A clinical training base on cancer diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation was also established at Shanghai International Medical Center to promote the clinical application of new technologies and multidisciplinary diagnosis, especially for complicated cases, to improve patients' survival and life quality."

Private facilities are also actively involve in health education.

They have teamed up with the Pudong New Area to cooperate with the oncology branch to carry out a series of lectures and educational events on cancer prevention and knowledge about regular screening and early detection in 15 communities.

This has benefited more than 200,000 residents online and offline, receiving good results and public satisfaction, health officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
