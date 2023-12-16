Huangpu aims for global medicine innovation hub

Shanghai's downtown Huangpu District aims to become an international hub for translational medicine innovation, according to a top official of the district.

Ti Gong

The Guangci-Sinan Medical Health Innovation Park in Huangpu has attracted 137 companies, with a registered capital of 1.48 billion yuan (US$208 million) since it was initiated in 2021, Gao Yun, Party secretary of Huangpu, told the Heath China Sinan Summit 2023.

The health park is jointly developed by Ruijin Hospital and the Huangpu government around a historical conservation zone on Sinan Road.

Leading research labs and companies dealing in biopharmaceuticals and medical apparatus, gene tests and chronic diseases are based in the park.

Gao said Huangpu will focus on emerging fields such as clinical research and development services, digital medicine and neuroscience, driving the development of bio-pharmaceutical enterprises.

Huangpu plans to build several high-quality incubators in the bio-pharmaceutical field, along with several city-level incubators and co-creation spaces, he added.

Meanwhile, Ruijin Hospital released a white paper at the event detailing China's smart operating room development.

Most operating rooms in China have completed their digital upgrades, achieving real-time recording, storage, and tracing of surgical processes and patient information, according to the hospital.

Some leading hospitals are advancing towards smarter operating rooms, focusing on data interconnectivity and the adoption of new technologies for automation and robotic assistance in surgeries.

Ning Guang, the president of Ruijin Hospital, said the hospital has always been dedicated to fostering an innovative atmosphere and providing higher quality medical and health services to local and Yangtze River Delta region residents.