Shanghai promotes experience in eye care nationwide

Doctors from the Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Control Center offer their expertise to residents in Zunyi, Guizhou Province, to raise awareness of eye disease prevention.
Shanghai is teaming up with health facilities in Guizhou Province to promote its experience in myopia prevention and control for minors, myopia clinical intervention, diabetic retinopathy prevention and control as well as screening for retinal disease in infants.

The Yangtze River Delta Eye Disease Prevention and Control Alliance is also being promoted nationwide, said officials from Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Control while outlining the alliance with Zunyi, Guizhou Province.

Ti Gong

Medical experts from the Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Control Center offer charity consultation to residents in Zunyi, Guizhou Province.

"There is an imbalance of eye care in the nation and people's awareness of eye disease prevention and control also varies in different regions, so we initiated the program to introduce advanced public health technology and service in ophthalmology to more places, especially in rural and grassroots regions," said Dr Gao Wei, executive president of the center, which is promoting a high-quality eye service model from infancy to old age.

The center shared its medical theories and techniques on eye disease screening, diagnosis and treatment in Zunyi. Officials also outlined intelligent technologies such as AI-based instant screening for primary eye disease in order to detect problems earlier in places which lack professional eye doctors.

The AI program has had beneficial effects in trials in Shanghai and has been introduced to regions in Jiangsu and Zhejiang, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
