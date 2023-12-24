Celebrate the New Year in style with fun activities

If you have not made your holiday plans for the upcoming New Year holiday, there is plenty to do in Shanghai.

If you have not made your holiday plans for the upcoming New Year holiday, there is plenty to do in Shanghai.

The city will celebrate the holiday and welcome travelers from home and abroad with 22 major activities, from a New Year run and sunrise appreciation to bell ringing, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism announced over the weekend.

As "climbing high" denotes growth and new accomplishments in Chinese culture, it is a customary New Year activity.

On the first day of the New Year, an ascent and health run activity will be held at the iconic Oriental Pearl TV Tower, with people's good wishes for the New Year expressed.

An ascent event will also be held at Sheshan Hill National Forest Park.

To usher in the first ray of sunshine of 2024, activities will be held at Dishui Lake of Lingang Area, Shanghai Tower and Jinshan Shanghai Bay Area.



In Jinshan, fireworks, laser show, dragon dance, and piano performance will be held in addition to sunrise appreciation at Jinshan's City Beach Scenic Area.

New Year health runs will be held at Dishui Lake, Shanghai International Circuit, Oriental Green Land and Shanghai Haiwan Forest Park on January 1.

At the park, a marathon will be held together with other activities such as kayak, equestrian experience and a food bazaar.

A highlight of these activities is the traditional Longhua Temple bell ringing ceremony in its 35th year.



A bronze bell will be rung at Longhua Temple in Xuhui District at midnight on New Year's Eve, a traditional way to celebrate the new year in China.

The bronze bell will be struck 108 times, which many believe can bring good luck while eliminating grief and worry.

About 140 inbound tourists from countries such as Singapore and Malaysia will attend the event, celebrating the New Year in the most traditional way in China.

If you are looking for other traditional Chinese ways to celebrate the New Year, consider Panlong Ancient Town and Yuyuan Garden Malls where dragon-themed activities such as lantern shows and intangible cultural heritage display, Yueju opera performance and a bazaar will be held.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong