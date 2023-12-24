News / Metro

Celebrate the New Year in style with fun activities

If you have not made your holiday plans for the upcoming New Year holiday, there is plenty to do in Shanghai.
If you have not made your holiday plans for the upcoming New Year holiday, there is plenty to do in Shanghai.

The city will celebrate the holiday and welcome travelers from home and abroad with 22 major activities, from a New Year run and sunrise appreciation to bell ringing, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism announced over the weekend.

As "climbing high" denotes growth and new accomplishments in Chinese culture, it is a customary New Year activity.

On the first day of the New Year, an ascent and health run activity will be held at the iconic Oriental Pearl TV Tower, with people's good wishes for the New Year expressed.

An ascent event will also be held at Sheshan Hill National Forest Park.

To usher in the first ray of sunshine of 2024, activities will be held at Dishui Lake of Lingang Area, Shanghai Tower and Jinshan Shanghai Bay Area.

In Jinshan, fireworks, laser show, dragon dance, and piano performance will be held in addition to sunrise appreciation at Jinshan's City Beach Scenic Area.

New Year health runs will be held at Dishui Lake, Shanghai International Circuit, Oriental Green Land and Shanghai Haiwan Forest Park on January 1.

At the park, a marathon will be held together with other activities such as kayak, equestrian experience and a food bazaar.

A highlight of these activities is the traditional Longhua Temple bell ringing ceremony in its 35th year.

A bronze bell will be rung at Longhua Temple in Xuhui District at midnight on New Year's Eve, a traditional way to celebrate the new year in China.

The bronze bell will be struck 108 times, which many believe can bring good luck while eliminating grief and worry.

About 140 inbound tourists from countries such as Singapore and Malaysia will attend the event, celebrating the New Year in the most traditional way in China.

If you are looking for other traditional Chinese ways to celebrate the New Year, consider Panlong Ancient Town and Yuyuan Garden Malls where dragon-themed activities such as lantern shows and intangible cultural heritage display, Yueju opera performance and a bazaar will be held.

Ascending and health run

Date: January 1, 2024

Venue: Oriental Pearl TV Tower

Health run

Date: January 1, 2024

Venue: East Area of Sheshan National Forest Park

Run the Track

Venue: Shanghai International Circuit

Date: January 1, 2024

About 12,000 will attend the half marathon and health runs.

Ti Gong

A New Year run in Lingang

Date: January 1, 2024

Venue: Tuling Square of Nanhuizui Guanhai Park

The health run starts at 5:30am and extends eight kilometers.

Sunrise appreciation

Date: January 1, 2024

Venue: Shanghai Tower

Ti Gong

Sunrise appreciation

Date: January 1, 2024

Venue: Pier of Jinshan City Beach

There will also be fireworks, laser show, dragon dance, and piano performance.

Ti Gong

Longhua Temple bell ringing ceremony

Venue: Longhua Temple

Date: midnight on December 31

Ti Gong

Traditional dragon-themed activities

Venue: Yuyuan Garden Malls

Date: through February 29

There will be bazaar, display of intangible cultural heritage display, lantern and performance.

Outdoor exercises to celebrate the New Year

Venue: Shanghai Haiwan National Forest Park

Date: December 30 - January 1

At the park, a marathon will be held together with other activities such as kayak, equestrian experience and a food bazaar.

Source: SHINE
