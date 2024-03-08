Xuhui leads AI talent drive at top Chinese universities

Xuhui District, a major hub for artificial intelligence and foundation model industries, launched a major recruitment initiative at Tsinghua University and Peking University.

Ti Gong

Xuhui, a major hub for the artificial intelligence and foundation model industries in China, has launched a major recruitment drive at Tsinghua University and Peking University in Beijing.

District leaders, including Party Secretary Cao Liqiang, visited the universities to attract young professionals to Shanghai and Xuhui.

The initiative, the first of its kind among local districts, aims to fill over 1,000 quality positions in more than 30 high-tech enterprises and organizations in Xuhui.

The recruitment fair highlighted Xuhui's role as Shanghai's premier AI industry cluster, with more than a third of participating entities operating in the AI sector.

Ti Gong

Xuhui has been at the forefront of developing the AI industry, launching Shanghai's first foundation model innovation community.

As of February 2024, the district had attracted 117 foundation model-related companies and supported 15 enterprises gain approval for foundation model products, accounting for 62.5 percent of such initiatives citywide.

Cao invited students and faculty from the universities to contribute to the development of Xuhui, promising a vibrant ecosystem for career development, innovation, cultural experiences, and a quality living environment.