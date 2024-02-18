News / Metro

Botanic Gardens in the pink with early blossom

Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:06 UTC+8, 2024-02-18       0
Cherry blossoms are in flower at several parks in the city thanks to the balmy weather even though it is still winter.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:06 UTC+8, 2024-02-18       0
Botanic Gardens in the pink with early blossom
Ti Gong

Cherry blossoms at Chenshan Botanical Garden.

Cherry blossoms are in flower at several parks in the city thanks to the balmy weather even though it is still winter.

Some early varieties of cherry blossoms are in full bloom at Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District and Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District.

At Gucun Park in Baoshan District, known for its annual cherry blossom festival, the dream-like pink scenery is also back.

Botanic Gardens in the pink with early blossom
Ti Gong

Cherry blossoms flower at Shanghai Botanical Garden.

The recent sunny and warm spell has contributed to the blooming of the flowers, gardening experts said.

The Chenshan Botanical Garden has a 1.5-kilometer avenue of cherry blossom trees that looks like a pink tunnel from a dream. A few Kawazu-zakura cherry blossom trees, the most prevalent in Shanghai and a star flower at the garden, have bloomed as well.

The kawazu-zakura blossom features large, bright, pink petals, making it one of the favorites of residents. The best temperature for its flowering is around 10 degrees Celsius.

Botanic Gardens in the pink with early blossom
Ti Gong

Cherry blossoms at Chenshan Botanical Garden.

If you go:

Shanghai Botanical Garden

Address: 1111 Longwu Road 龙吴路1111号

Chenshan Botanical Garden

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway 辰花公路3888号

Gucun Park

Address: 4788 Hutai Road 沪太路4788号

Botanic Gardens in the pink with early blossom
Ti Gong

Delicate pink and white blossoms.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Botanical Garden
Songjiang
Xuhui
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     