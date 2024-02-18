Botanic Gardens in the pink with early blossom
Cherry blossoms are in flower at several parks in the city thanks to the balmy weather even though it is still winter.
Some early varieties of cherry blossoms are in full bloom at Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District and Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District.
At Gucun Park in Baoshan District, known for its annual cherry blossom festival, the dream-like pink scenery is also back.
The recent sunny and warm spell has contributed to the blooming of the flowers, gardening experts said.
The Chenshan Botanical Garden has a 1.5-kilometer avenue of cherry blossom trees that looks like a pink tunnel from a dream. A few Kawazu-zakura cherry blossom trees, the most prevalent in Shanghai and a star flower at the garden, have bloomed as well.
The kawazu-zakura blossom features large, bright, pink petals, making it one of the favorites of residents. The best temperature for its flowering is around 10 degrees Celsius.
If you go:
Shanghai Botanical Garden
Address: 1111 Longwu Road 龙吴路1111号
Chenshan Botanical Garden
Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway 辰花公路3888号
Gucun Park
Address: 4788 Hutai Road 沪太路4788号