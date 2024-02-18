Medical services never stop over Spring Festival holiday

The city's medical facilities provided 1.57 million outpatient and emergency services, while ambulance services undertook 17,400 transports over the Spring Festival holiday.

The city's medical facilities provided1.57 million outpatient and emergency services, while ambulance services undertook 17,400 transports during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday, the Shanghai Health Commission reported on Sunday.

The Shanghai Medical Emergency Center has also been promoting first response care by members of the public, and providing remote guidance.

During the holiday, staff at the 120 medical emergency call centers offered 533 guidance for people to carry out first aid, including 108 cardiopulmonary resuscitations, CPR, with five successful cases.

Medical staff working at the frontline said their Spring Festival is like any other normal working days.

Dr Shu Quanli, an ambulance doctor, said he worked six shifts during the holiday.

"I also want to enjoy the holiday with my families, but my job is more important," he said.

The time before and after the Spring Festival is the peak season for pediatric infectious diseases.

The Shanghai Health Commission has required all medical facilities to allocate proper resources to ensure health-care quality.

Shanghai Children's Hospital's outpatient opened every day during the holiday. Emergency surgery was carried out each day.

The most critical case was a two-year-old patient with acute leukemia who suffered digestive system bleeding due to an intestinal ulcer who was in hemorrhagic shock. Doctors from multiple departments conducted a five-hour emergency surgery to save the child, the hospital said.

The hospital also introduced more human-centered services during the holiday, the most important festival for Chinese and family reunion, by decorating the wards, preparing special food and snacks for hospitalized children and prolonging the visit time for parents, whose children were in intensive care unit.

Local authorities also organized various activities to boost blood donation. A total of 766 people donated 1,319 units of blood and 648 people donated 1,224 units of platelet during the holiday.

Due to the cold weather and the festival, the city usually faces a reduction of blood donors around the Spring Festival. As a result the Shanghai Blood Center teamed up with local troops to organize blood donation.

Some 300 soldiers donated 367 units of blood on Sunday.

The blood center also called for local residents to roll up their sleeves to give blood to help patients in need.