On track for record-breaking rail passenger numbers

  21:14 UTC+8, 2024-02-17       0
An estimated 754,000 passengers will arrive in Shanghai by train on Saturday, setting a new arrivals record at city railway stations.
  21:14 UTC+8, 2024-02-17       0
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Passengers arrive at Shanghai Railway Station on Saturday, the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday.

An estimated 754,000 passengers will arrive in Shanghai by train on Saturday, setting a new arrivals record at city railway stations.

The arrival total on Friday was 650,000.

A total of 812 trains, including 183 temporary ones from central China and provinces of Hunan, Jiangxi and Anhui, arrived in the city on Saturday, the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday.

To meet the demand of travelers leaving Shanghai for their hometowns, the railway authority added 118 trains to central China, provinces of Jiangxi and Anhui and cities like Xuzhou and Nanjing. The waiting rooms at three major railway stations are also open for passengers around the clock, and 64 temporary night trains (between midnight and 5am on Sunday) were added as well.

To assist passengers, railway stations have added more guidance signals and arranged extra staff at entrances, escalators and platforms.

Ti Gong

About 754,000 passengers are expected to arrive in Shanghai by train on Saturday.

In addition, local traffic authorities have arranged more buses and subway trains and prolonged service hours.

Saturday's Hongqiao Railway Station's Metro lines 2 and 10 will operate until 2:30am on Sunday. Metro Line 17 at the station and the Pudong International Airport station of Metro Line 2 will operate until the midnight.

Since February 14, the city's metro lines have renovated their schedules and added more trains to serve the large passenger flow.

Ti Gong

The railway stations are full of passengers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
