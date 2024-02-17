Sunny outlook as travelers enjoy Spring Festival

The city's tourism market showed a strong vigorous upward trend during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday, as signaled by robust statistics.

Shanghai recorded 16.7595 million trips by travelers during the eight-day Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, soaring about 50 percent from the same period last year.

The average occupancy rate of starred hotels over the eight days hit 53 percent, up 15 percentage points from a year earlier, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The mostly sunny weather provided ideal travel conditions, while a variety of flower appreciation and folk cultural activities at tourist attractions and parks across the city enabled tourists to fully experience the festive atmosphere. That further boosted the enjoyment and enthusiasm of visitors, the administration said.

In total, about 200 activities covering eight sections such as exhibitions, performances, and delicacies rolled out across the city during the holiday.

Exhibitions and performances at more than 200 cultural venues including museums, art galleries and theaters across the city proved popular.

Exhibitions such as "Stars Over China: The Ancient Shu Civilization of Sanxingdui and Jinsha" at Shanghai Museum's East Branch and "Pictures of China" that features nearly 200 works by artists Lin Fengmian and Wu Guanzhong at China Art Museum drew a large number of visitors.

During the holiday, 380 performances were staged at 39 performing venues in the city, presenting a cultural feast to audiences.

Meanwhile, diversified activities such as a Spring Festival bazaar and a lantern fair at Oriental Pearl TV Tower, loong-themed activities at Oriental Land, ocean-and-loong-themed events at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, and a magic and light festival at Shanghai Happy Valley also provided pleasant touring experiences for travelers, the administration said.

At Shanghai Botanical Garden, a nianxiao flower (Spring Festival flower) exhibition is being held, featuring plants containing loong elements and other elements of the Chinese zodiac, while a spring flower exhibition is on at Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden, with peonies and azaleas the theme blossoms.

The city's cruise ships on Suzhou Creek and Huangpu River were delivered a "facelift" with loong elements featured, and Spring Festival banquets offered. People onboard were invited to experience the charm of intangible cultural heritage.

Lantern fairs at Yuyuan Garden scenic area, Shanghai Guyi Garden, and Qushui Garden, one of the city's five classic gardens in Qingpu District enabled people to experience traditional culture of Chinese Lunar New Year.

Shopping malls and scenic spots across the city also conducted diversified activities to boost consumption. Among these, a loong and fish Chinese Lunar New Year celebration parade was held in Xintiandi, while a light show took place at Wujiaochang commercial hub.

Ancient towns were popular options to experience the Jiangnan (lower parts of the Yangtze River) festive flavor as a light show was staged in Fengjing Ancient Town. Lantern shows took place on Nanxiang Ancient Street and Qingxi Ancient Street, blending old tradition with a trendy expression.