Quake causes railway delays in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Nanchang

  15:32 UTC+8, 2024-04-03       0
Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Nanchang Railways activated emergency plans after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake in Taiwan area.
Shanghai, Guangzhou and Nanchang Railway activated emergency plans after an earthquake in Taiwan this morning.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake occurred at 7:58am at a depth of 12 kilometers in the sea off Hualien County in Taiwan, according to the China Seismological Network.

The earthquake was strongly felt by residents in Fujian and Guangdong, as well as in Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Jiangxi. Several railway stations felt different degrees of tremor, according to the Shanghai Railway Bureau Ningbo section.

The railroad department immediately launched an emergency plan, with a blockade of the Hangzhou-Shenzhen line and Hangzhou-Taizhou line, while they check for potential safety hazards.

Guangzhou Railway also issued an emergency notice, reminding passengers of some temporarily blocked or speed-limited railroad lines.

There would be a temporary blockade of the east part of Shanwei on the Shelong Line, Zhanglong Line, Meishan Line, Hangzhou-Shenzhen Line, east of Ningbo-Guangzhou High-Speed Railway Shanwei (Shanshan-Shantou High-Speed Railway), and adjustment of operation sections for some trains on the Hukun High-Speed Railway, for the safety of passengers, according to Guangzhou Railway.

The railroad department reminded passengers to pay close attention to the railroad official Weibo, station broadcast notifications, and electronic display information.

The latest train information in detail is also available through the railroad 12306 APP or 12306 (customer service).

Ti Gong

Shanghai Railway released a list on social media of suspended trains that are affected by the earthquake.

Meanwhile, major domestic online travel operators have launched emergency plans on the refund of relevant travel products following the earthquake.

Tongcheng Travel is providing full refund on accommodation orders involving Hualien between April 3 and 10 and is closely following flight development for relevant refund and adjustment policies.

Alibaba's travel platform Fliggy said full refund will be provided for relevant hotel and air ticket orders in line with policies, while Trip.com said it will bear the refund and returning loss with involved businesses for affected users and provide support based on the arrangement of air operators.

Ti Gong

The train schedule in Yilan, Taiwan, shows all trains as TBD (to be determined).

﻿
