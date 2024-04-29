Central Science and Innovation Zone bids for global investors

Huangpu District promotes the new zone to feature science and innovation companies, a concentration of financial capital and a strong international cooperation environment.

Ti Gong

Huangpu District launched an investment promotion campaign on Monday to attract global investors to the new Central Science and Innovation Zone along the Huangpu River.

The riverside area showcased urban governance innovations in the Urban Best Practices Area for the 2010 World Expo.

It will now feature a rich array of science and innovation companies, a concentration of financial capital and a strong international cooperation environment, the district government said.

Huangpu is building a robust science and innovation industry system centered on digital technology and health sciences.

In 2023, Huangpu District achieved a GDP of 315.7 billion yuan (US$43.6 billion), a growth of 5.9 percent, making it second in the city and leading the central districts.

The financial sector contributed significantly, with a value-added of 135.8 billion yuan, representing 43 percent of the district's total added value.

The district plans to continue hosting high-level financial events like the Bund Summit to drive growth in financial technology and asset management, while enhancing the district's financial influence globally.

The district also aims to become a world-class trading hub by upgrading the popular shopping destinations such as the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Huaihai Road M. and Yuyuan Garden Malls. These sites are targeted to become premier destinations for commerce and tourism, the district government said.