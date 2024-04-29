﻿
News / Metro

Central Science and Innovation Zone bids for global investors

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:19 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0
Huangpu District promotes the new zone to feature science and innovation companies, a concentration of financial capital and a strong international cooperation environment.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:19 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0
Central Science and Innovation Zone bids for global investors
Ti Gong

Leading companies and organizations are recruited as Huangpu District's global investment promotion partners.

Huangpu District launched an investment promotion campaign on Monday to attract global investors to the new Central Science and Innovation Zone along the Huangpu River.

The riverside area showcased urban governance innovations in the Urban Best Practices Area for the 2010 World Expo.

It will now feature a rich array of science and innovation companies, a concentration of financial capital and a strong international cooperation environment, the district government said.

Huangpu is building a robust science and innovation industry system centered on digital technology and health sciences.

In 2023, Huangpu District achieved a GDP of 315.7 billion yuan (US$43.6 billion), a growth of 5.9 percent, making it second in the city and leading the central districts.

The financial sector contributed significantly, with a value-added of 135.8 billion yuan, representing 43 percent of the district's total added value.

The district plans to continue hosting high-level financial events like the Bund Summit to drive growth in financial technology and asset management, while enhancing the district's financial influence globally.

The district also aims to become a world-class trading hub by upgrading the popular shopping destinations such as the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Huaihai Road M. and Yuyuan Garden Malls. These sites are targeted to become premier destinations for commerce and tourism, the district government said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Huangpu River
Huaihai Road
Huangpu
Nanjing Road
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     