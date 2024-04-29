﻿
News / Metro

New procedure offers relief for short bowel syndrome patients

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:08 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0
A woman with short bowel syndrome, a rare disease with a 47 percent mortality rate among adults, was successfully treated by doctors from Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:08 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0

Doctors at Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital announced the success of a unique procedure on a lady with short bowel syndrome, a rare ailment with a mortality rate of up to 25 percent in infants and 47 percent in adults.

Short bowel syndrome is a disorder in which the body is unable to absorb adequate nutrients from food because a portion of the small intestine is absent or damaged. During digestion, the small intestine absorbs the majority of nutrients.

The standard treatments include parenteral feeding, which supplies nutrition through a tube to the stomach or small intestine, intravenous injections, and rehabilitative therapy, all of which have undesirable side effects.

Dr Li Yousheng of Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital introduced serial transverse enteroplasty (STEP), a unique bowel-lengthening treatment from the West, and began performing similar surgeries in the country.

This treatment lengthens the small intestine to increase usable surface area and narrows the gap, allowing food to move through patients' digestive tracts at a proper pace to improve function.

The 51-year-old woman had only 64 centimeters of small intestine tissue. She developed short bowel syndrome.

Medical tests conducted during her hospitalization in February confirmed her eligibility for the experimental therapy.

Following months of nutrition therapy, she underwent surgery on April 9 and received discharge two weeks later for rehabilitation and follow-up medical care.

Doctors stated that the hospital has devised a mechanism that covers the entire process of clinical nutrition, surgery, rehabilitation, and medication for patients with chronic intestinal failure.

"We are the country's only hospital with the largest number of STEP patients and the longest history of patient follow-up. We are the only facility in the country that participates in the International Intestinal Failure Registry (IIFR), which aims to provide accurate data on the outcomes and course of intestinal failure to support research, quality improvement, and policy development," Dr Li Yousheng said.

"Expatriate patients with such diseases can also visit our hospital for diagnosis and treatment," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     