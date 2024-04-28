﻿
Xujiahui buying season focuses on games, new products

Xujiahui commercial hub launched its 2024 consumer season highlighting popular animation games and a series of product launches.
Ti Gong

A poster for the Xujiahui Consumption Season features popular figures from MiHoYo games.

Xujiahui commercial hub launched its 2024 consumer season highlighting popular animation games and a series of product launches.

The annual shopping event aims to boost the greater Xujiahui area as a prime holiday shopping destination.

The festival taps into the growing popularity of animation games among Generation Z, a market that saw China's game revenue exceed 300 billion yuan (US$41.4 billion) in 2023 with a user base of 668 million.

Xujiahui will host a variety of themed activities combining games, shopping, travel, and culture over the next two months.

As a highlight, the inaugural Xujiahui Animation Game Festival features collaboration with MiHoYo for an exhibition about the game Honkai Impact 3. Tencent's game "Love and Night" will feature a "Summer Romance" event from May 1 to May 5.

The events will transform local malls, like Grand Gateway and Pacific Department Store with cultural and modern installations through May 5.

A Baking & Life Festival introduces more than 30 new baking products with interactive workshops and themed sales.

Across Xujiahui malls, promotional efforts are in full swing with group buying coupons. From April 29 to May 1, more than10,000 coupons offering 45 percent off will be available daily through the Dianping platforms, covering a wide range of brands and eateries.

Malls around Xujiahui are also rolling out promotions for the Labor Day holidays, which begins on Wednesday, including rewards for spending, membership perks, and discounts on brands.

The 2nd Xujiahui Night Life Festival will revitalize the area with market activities and food festivals in spots like Metro City and Tianyaoqiao Road pocket park, enhancing the district's nightlife economy.

Ti Gong

A poster of the Xujiahui Baking and Living Festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Pacific Department Store
Xujiahui
Dianping
Special Reports
