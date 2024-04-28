﻿
Combining art and health is the right prescription

The local health authority is known for having introduced measures to make health education more interesting and fun. This time, it is cross-border cooperation with artists.
Ti Gong

Wang Xiaohui (middle in the first line) smiles with other audience members while listening to the doctors' talk show.

The local health authority is known for having introduced various measures to make health education more interesting and fun. This time, it is cross-border cooperation with artists.

The Shanghai Health Commission invited winners of previous rounds of Doctor Talk Show, a locally-developed health promotion program, to give an interesting and relaxed performance at the Wang Xiaohui Art Museum, the first visual art museum in Shanghai, over the weekend.

Wang Xiaohui is the founder of the museum and a famous artist, noted for her photography, video, new media, sculpture, installation and other art media.

She said the museum will constantly break the boundaries of art, and vividly convey the deepest feelings of artists. This time it is breaking the boundaries of medicine. While receiving an education in health, local residents are also given the chance to enjoy art.

The authority will develop and try more innovative approaches in health education, said Wang Tong, vice director of the office of Shanghai Health Promotion Commission.

Wang Xiaohui added: "I have never thought doctors are so funny. I am impressed by their professional medical knowledge and comedy attainments. Medical knowledge is not boring any more. I welcome more such cross-border cooperation".

Ti Gong

Young medics have become a major force for health education in the city.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
