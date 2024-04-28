Baoshan shopping festival links cruise traffic with cultural celebrations

Baoshan District launched its annual shopping festival on Sunday which connects the surge in cruise traffic with shopping and cultural experiences.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Baoshan District launched its annual shopping festival on Sunday which connects the surge in cruise traffic with shopping and cultural experiences.

As part of Shanghai's Double-Five Shopping Festival, Baoshan's event targets consumer trends including youth, families and the elderly.

New entertainment forms such as waterfront concerts and local fishing trips are part of Baoshan's strategy to draw visitors and stimulate spending during the Labor Day holiday, which begins on Wednesday.

The "Enjoy Baoshan" port concert aims to turn the influx from cruise ships into consumer activity. The concert at Wusong Paotaiwan Wetland Park near the cruise terminal features performances that highlight local culture and increase the area's appeal as a tourist destination.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

This week, the Spectrum of the Seas docked with more than 4,000 passengers, setting a new record at the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal.

With plans to handle more than 1.4 million passengers this year, the terminal plays a crucial role in international travel and economic development, the district government said.

Adding to the festival's cultural dimensions, the Luodian Dragon Boat Culture Festival will display traditional dragon boat performances and a cultural heritage market, creating new consumer engagements and celebrating local heritage.

At Elite Valley, which serves as the festival's launch site, the focus is on design aesthetics and automotive culture.

The valley will feature interactions with international designers and host art exhibitions to enrich the area's cultural offerings and foster a leisurely lifestyle atmosphere.

This year's festival, which integrates cultural and tourism activities, aims to promote Baoshan as a premier destination for shopping and culture, appealing to both local and international visitors.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE