F1 Ignites City's Passion: Hotels Host High-Speed Thrills

In a thrilling development for motorsport enthusiasts, Hilton has announced an unprecedented collaboration with McLaren Racing to enhance the VIP race experience at the much-anticipated return of the Chinese Grand Prix to Shanghai after a five-year hiatus. As a global hotel partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, Hilton is set to elevate the excitement for fans and Hilton Honors members alike, promising an array of exclusive privileges and money-cannot-buy experiences throughout the event.

Ben George, Senior Vice President and Commercial Director, Asia Pacific, Hilton, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "It's been so exciting for me to be back here in Shanghai as Formula 1 returns to the city for the first time in five years. Travel demand is rising in 2024 as customers continue to prioritize the value of experiences and connections over other 'things'. As well as opportunities to meet their favorite drivers, guests could experience some amazing spa and food experiences in the McLaren suite that all thanks to the incredible team at Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund. We've been the McLaren Formula 1 team's global hotel partner since 2005 and we're excited to celebrate our 20th anniversary with them next year. Great partners, see great results and we're really looking forward to seeing what the rest of the season holds."

Exclusive Money-cannot-buy Experience for Hilton Honors Members

Hilton Honors members have the exclusive opportunity to bid for VIP experience packages, granting them access to premium race viewing areas at the Shanghai International Circuit. Alongside luxurious stays at Conrad Shanghai, lucky winners could rub shoulders with the McLaren F1 team and drivers, enjoying behind-the-scenes access to the paddock club and pit lane tours.

Introducing Waldorf Astoria Hotel Services to the McLaren F1 Experience for the First Time

During the Chinese Grand Prix, Hilton introduces for the first time the elegant service and exquisite experience of its luxury hotel brand, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, into the McLaren F1 experience. Guests at the McLaren Paddock Club are treated to the renowned Red Velvet Cake from Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, along with the signature Shanghai Buck cocktail specially crafted at the legendary Long Bar.

Home-away-from-home Services at Hilton Shanghai Hongqiao

At the forefront of hospitality for the highly anticipated F1 event, Hilton Shanghai Hongqiao is gearing up to provide home-away-from-home services to over 400 event-related personnel. With a focus on seamless communication, the hotel's multilingual staff ensures a smooth experience for guests from around the globe. From professional massages to efficient dry-cleaning services, attendees can expect nothing short of excellence. Moreover, the hotel's meticulous transportation arrangements promise swift and convenient travel between the racetrack and accommodations. Culinary delights await, with tailored menus offering both Western and Chinese cuisine, including local favorites such as Shanghainese specialties.