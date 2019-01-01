﻿
News / Metro

F1 Ignites City's Passion: Hotels Host High-Speed Thrills

SHINE
  23:19 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0
As a global hotel partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, Hilton is set to elevate the excitement for fans and Hilton Honors members alike.
SHINE
  23:19 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0

In a thrilling development for motorsport enthusiasts, Hilton has announced an unprecedented collaboration with McLaren Racing to enhance the VIP race experience at the much-anticipated return of the Chinese Grand Prix to Shanghai after a five-year hiatus. As a global hotel partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, Hilton is set to elevate the excitement for fans and Hilton Honors members alike, promising an array of exclusive privileges and money-cannot-buy experiences throughout the event.

Ben George, Senior Vice President and Commercial Director, Asia Pacific, Hilton, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "It's been so exciting for me to be back here in Shanghai as Formula 1 returns to the city for the first time in five years. Travel demand is rising in 2024 as customers continue to prioritize the value of experiences and connections over other 'things'. As well as opportunities to meet their favorite drivers, guests could experience some amazing spa and food experiences in the McLaren suite that all thanks to the incredible team at Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund. We've been the McLaren Formula 1 team's global hotel partner since 2005 and we're excited to celebrate our 20th anniversary with them next year. Great partners, see great results and we're really looking forward to seeing what the rest of the season holds."

Exclusive Money-cannot-buy Experience for Hilton Honors Members

Hilton Honors members have the exclusive opportunity to bid for VIP experience packages, granting them access to premium race viewing areas at the Shanghai International Circuit. Alongside luxurious stays at Conrad Shanghai, lucky winners could rub shoulders with the McLaren F1 team and drivers, enjoying behind-the-scenes access to the paddock club and pit lane tours.

F1 Ignites City's Passion: Hotels Host High-Speed Thrills

Introducing Waldorf Astoria Hotel Services to the McLaren F1 Experience for the First Time

During the Chinese Grand Prix, Hilton introduces for the first time the elegant service and exquisite experience of its luxury hotel brand, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, into the McLaren F1 experience. Guests at the McLaren Paddock Club are treated to the renowned Red Velvet Cake from Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, along with the signature Shanghai Buck cocktail specially crafted at the legendary Long Bar.

Home-away-from-home Services at Hilton Shanghai Hongqiao

At the forefront of hospitality for the highly anticipated F1 event, Hilton Shanghai Hongqiao is gearing up to provide home-away-from-home services to over 400 event-related personnel. With a focus on seamless communication, the hotel's multilingual staff ensures a smooth experience for guests from around the globe. From professional massages to efficient dry-cleaning services, attendees can expect nothing short of excellence. Moreover, the hotel's meticulous transportation arrangements promise swift and convenient travel between the racetrack and accommodations. Culinary delights await, with tailored menus offering both Western and Chinese cuisine, including local favorites such as Shanghainese specialties.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Guo Jiayi
Hongqiao
Shanghai International Circuit
Hilton
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     