﻿
News / Metro

City sets China's first standard on outdoor smoking spots

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:39 UTC+8, 2024-05-29       0
The nation's first standard to regulate the installation and design of outdoor smoking spots has been released in Shanghai ahead of World No Tobacco Day on Friday.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:39 UTC+8, 2024-05-29       0
City sets China's first standard on outdoor smoking spots
Ti Gong

Outdoor smoking spots should not be within 6 meters of building entrances, doors, and air intakes or outlets.

The nation's first standard to regulate the installation and design of outdoor smoking spots has been released in Shanghai ahead of World No Tobacco Day on Friday.

The smoking spot should be at least six meters from any building entrance, windows, doors, and air intakes or outlets.

The spots should be installed neither in public rest or waiting areas where people gather or in main pedestrian passages, nor in enclosed spaces with poor ventilation. They should cover no less than six square meters.

The quantity and density of spots should be controlled in line with nearby human flow and buildings.

There should be containers for ashes and butts, and proper fire extinguishing equipment.

Outdoor smoking spots should only have the single function, without other facilities such as desks, chairs, or vending machine. Warnings on the harm of smoking and health service guidance on smoking-cessation should be available.

According to officials from the Shanghai Health Commission, the move is one more step to boost the city's campaign on smoking control, which includes a complete ban on smoking indoors, encouraging people not to smoke while walking, and smoking only in designated spots.

"Smoking control is a long-term and tough task," said Chen De from the Shanghai Health Promotion Center, one of leading body in working out the standard. "We are steadily pushing the campaign step by step. Now it is from indoors to outdoor and tries to keep in line with developed countries and regions gradually."

City sets China's first standard on outdoor smoking spots
Ti Gong

People are required to smoke only in designated places outdoors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     