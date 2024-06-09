﻿
News / Metro

Thai holiday for pets nothing to sniff at

﻿ Hu Min
﻿ Ding Yining
Hu Min Ding Yining
  21:16 UTC+8, 2024-06-09       0
When some 20 dogs departed from Pudong International Airport this week, they quickly captured people's attention.
﻿ Hu Min
﻿ Ding Yining
Hu Min Ding Yining
  21:16 UTC+8, 2024-06-09       0

Subtitles by Hu Min.

When some 20 dogs departed from Pudong International Airport this week, they quickly captured people's attention.

They boarded on a flight with their owners to Bangkok and Pattaya.

The chartered tourist flight, the first of its kind in the nation, took off from Pudong International Airport on Thursday, carrying some 30 Shanghai tourists with their pets. It arrived at Suvarnabhumi International Airport safely in Bangkok at 11:30pm Beijing time.

These 20 special "passengers" are now enjoying a long vacation lasting nine days with their owners.

Thai holiday for pets nothing to sniff at
Ti Gong

A fun tour in Thailand.

They can run freely in tropical jungles, roll and play around on sandy beaches and even sink their teeth into Thai delicacies at night markets.

The hotels included in the tour are all pet-friendly with amusements and bathing facilities for pets and various dog food.

"I am super excited," said a pet owner surnamed Liu. "I think my dog would be lonely at home and I want to take it out for a relaxing journey."

Another tourist surnamed Zhou added: "I have never traveled abroad since four years ago after I raised a pet. I only drove my pet to Guangdong Province from Shanghai and the tour is a surprising delight."

Thai holiday for pets nothing to sniff at
Ti Gong

Fun for pets in the surf.

"I have carried a very big suitcase stuffed with items for the pet," she said. "I am really expecting to travel and enjoy the sea and sunset view abroad together."

Another tourist surnamed Zhang added: "I have taken my pet for rabies antibody and blood tests in advance and he had insect repellent a week prior to the trip".

With the outbound travel market gaining momentum and a steady increase of pets in China, pet-friendly travel demand has emerged, triggering the birth of such program, which was jointly hosted by Boehringer Ingelheim and pet service platform iBabyGO.

Pets need to have identification, vaccination, and health certificates and undergo quarantine inspection before the trip. Owners need to pay close attention to the safety and health conditions of their pets during outdoor journey and avoid parasitic infestation.

Thai holiday for pets nothing to sniff at
Ti Gong

Dogs get to enjoy the lawn.

Boehringer Ingelheim provided de-worming support for the journey and its health experts gave some tips to pet owners before the trip.

"Pay attention to water intake in a humid environment," said Chen Nianzi, an animal health expert. "We have prepared health tips and observed pets' health conditions before the journey."

A pet owner surnamed Miao added: "I think Shanghai leads the nation in pet-friendly environment development. My pet sat alongside with me on board, which makes me relieved giving consideration to its safety and the experience of pet owners.

"My pet is like my family members and I hope to stay with it through the whole journey."

Miao has traveled gone with his pet, Rou Ba, seven years old, to Guilin, Sanya and XIshuangbanna so far.

"But it is our first outbound tour together," he said. "We have conducted some training like stress training and safety training and learned local customs and taboos before the trip."

Thai holiday for pets nothing to sniff at
Ti Gong

A beach resort.

Thai holiday for pets nothing to sniff at
Ti Gong

Enjoying the fine weather.

Thai holiday for pets nothing to sniff at
Ti Gong

A dog waits for boarding.

Thai holiday for pets nothing to sniff at
Ti Gong

Islands in the sea.

Thai holiday for pets nothing to sniff at
Ti Gong

A dog waits for boarding.

Thai holiday for pets nothing to sniff at
Ti Gong

A dog enjoys the scenery.

Thai holiday for pets nothing to sniff at
Ti Gong

A furry ball of fun.

Thai holiday for pets nothing to sniff at
Ti Gong

A health check before departure.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
Sanya
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     