﻿
News / Metro

Students from Shanghai and Taiwan enjoy Chinese poetry

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:12 UTC+8, 2024-07-07       0
A total of 600 students from both sides of the Taiwan Straits participated in a Chinese poetry performance in Shanghai on Sunday.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:12 UTC+8, 2024-07-07       0

A total of 600 students from both sides of the Taiwan Straits participated in a Chinese poetry performance in Shanghai on Sunday, when a summer camp for Taiwan and Shanghai students focusing on science and culture was also unveiled.

Poetry recitations, songs and dances featuring the theme, the 24 solar terms, were performed on stage.

Students from Shanghai and Taiwan enjoy Chinese poetry
Ti Gong

Students in traditional costumes perform poetry.

The "Beauty of Mountains and Rivers" Chinese poetry competition began in May, when nearly 10,000 students including 1,000 from Taiwan, took part, triggering a passion for Chinese poetry, said officials from Shanghai Education TV Station, one of the organizers.

As a highlight, people at the performance contacted Taiwan students and teachers who were visiting Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai Province and invited them to express their feeling on the visit.

Officials said the competition and summer camp can boost communication between students from the two sides and promote Chinese culture among minors.

Students from Shanghai and Taiwan enjoy Chinese poetry
Ti Gong

Student recite the poetry of Li Bai, a famous Tang poet.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     