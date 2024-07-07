Students from Shanghai and Taiwan enjoy Chinese poetry

Poetry recitations, songs and dances featuring the theme, the 24 solar terms, were performed on stage.

A total of 600 students from both sides of the Taiwan Straits participated in a Chinese poetry performance in Shanghai on Sunday, when a summer camp for Taiwan and Shanghai students focusing on science and culture was also unveiled.

The "Beauty of Mountains and Rivers" Chinese poetry competition began in May, when nearly 10,000 students including 1,000 from Taiwan, took part, triggering a passion for Chinese poetry, said officials from Shanghai Education TV Station, one of the organizers.

As a highlight, people at the performance contacted Taiwan students and teachers who were visiting Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai Province and invited them to express their feeling on the visit.

Officials said the competition and summer camp can boost communication between students from the two sides and promote Chinese culture among minors.