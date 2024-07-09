International teens explore Chinese culture in Shanghai camp
Shavin, a 14-year-old from Sri Lanka, along with 87 peers from 16 countries, is exploring Shanghai for the first time in her life through the Shanghai International Sister Cities Youth Camp.
This two-week-long program offers them an immersive tour of the city, complete with activities that showcase Chinese culture, traditions, and local cuisine. Join us to discover the highlights of their exhilarating summer adventure in Shanghai.
