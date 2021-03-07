News / Nation

China ready to work with US to bring ties back on right track: FM

  19:55 UTC+8, 2021-03-07
China is ready to work with the United States to bring bilateral relations back on the right track, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.
Making the remarks at a press conference, Wang said the two sides should follow through on the outcomes of the phone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joseph R. Biden on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year last month, and set bilateral relations on a new path of healthy and steady growth.

As two countries with different social systems, China and the United States naturally have differences and disagreements, Wang said.

"What matters most is to manage them effectively through candid communication to prevent strategic miscalculation and avoid conflict and confrontation," he said.

It is not surprising that there is competition between China and the United States as their interests are intertwined, but the two sides should have healthy competition on the basis of fairness and equity, Wang said.

China hopes that the United States will meet China half way and remove all its unreasonable restrictions on bilateral cooperation as early as possible, and not create new obstacles, Wang said, noting that China is ready to work with the United States in fields including anti-pandemic fight, economic recovery and climate change.

Answering a question on China-US ties in the context of the Taiwan question and issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang, etc., Wang said that China will never accept groundless allegation and vilification and will never allow its core interests to be violated, urging the United States to recognize the fact that it has been, for quite some time, willfully interfering in other countries' internal affairs in the name of democracy and human rights.

"The Chinese people are in the best position to tell whether China is doing a good job. The Chinese people can best decide what is the right thing for China to do," Wang said.

