Macau SAR to hold Legislative Assembly election in September

The Macau Special Administrative Region is set to hold the Legislative Assembly election on September 12 this year.
The Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) is set to hold the Legislative Assembly election on September 12 this year, according to an executive order published Monday at the Macau SAR Gazette.

A separate executive order, also published on Monday, set the spending cap for each campaigning team for the election at 3,549,622 patacas.

In line with the Macau SAR Basic Law, Macau's Legislative Assembly is composed of 33 seats, including 14 directly-elected seats, 12 indirectly-elected seats and seven others appointed by the SAR chief executive. (1 US dollar equals 8 patacas)

