News / Nation

'Brake failure' car owner suing Tesla for defamation

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  13:17 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0
The woman who stood on top of a Tesla car at an auto show claiming a brake failure in her Tesla led to an accident has filed a lawsuit against the company for defamation.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  13:17 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0

The woman who stood on top of a Tesla car at an auto show claiming a brake failure in her Tesla led to an accident has filed a lawsuit against Tesla China and an executive of the company for defamation, demanding an apology and 50,000 yuan (US$7,740) in compensation.

The woman surnamed Zhang and her husband filed the lawsuit on Thursday with the Beiguan District People’s Court in Anyang, Henan Province, The Beijing News reported.

Wearing a customized T-shirt with the words "brake failure" and Tesla’s logo, Zhang climbed on top of a Tesla at the 2021 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition on April 19 to draw attention to her accusation, triggering heated discussions on China’s social media.

Zhang blamed a brake failure in her Tesla Model 3 for a pile-up accident involving two other cars traveling in the same direction on 341 National Highway on February 21.

Zhang claimed in the litigation statement that Tao Lin, Tesla China’s vice president of external affairs, said in media interviews on April 19 that Zhang was very "professional" and someone behind the scenes might have helped her organize the incident.

Tesla (Shanghai) wrote on its Weibo account on April 28 that Zhang’s husband claimed a team from Beijing was assisting them.

Tesla’s Beijing and Shanghai branches and Tao publicly published or said untrue statements in an effort to create a negative image of her being a professional who raised unreasonable requests and demanded a high amount of compensation, Zhang claimed.

These false comments were widely spread online, drawing a large amount of abuse and causing acute mental stress for her family, Zhang added.

Tesla said it will respond to the lawsuit and at the same time push for the independent assessment of the car, which Zhang has still refused.

Zhang was given five days of administrative detention by Shanghai police for disturbing public order following the auto show incident.

Brake failure car owner suing Tesla for defamation

The car owner states her demands on Thursday in front of Beiguan District People's Court in Anyang, Henan Province. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     