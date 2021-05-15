News / Nation

Casualties rise after tornado tear through China's Wuhan, Suzhou

Xinhua
  14:08 UTC+8, 2021-05-15       0
Four people have been confirmed dead and 19 others injured after a tornado hit the city of Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province on Friday, according to local authorities.
Xinhua
  14:08 UTC+8, 2021-05-15       0
Casualties rise after tornado tear through Chinas Wuhan, Suzhou
Xinhua

Workers repair a downed utility pole in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, today after a tornado hit the area yesterday night. 

Four people have been confirmed dead and 19 others injured after a tornado hit the city of Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province on Friday, according to local authorities.

Previously, Wuhan, the capital in central China's Hubei Province, reported six deaths and 218 others injured after the tornado on Friday night walloped.

The Suzhou municipal bureau of emergency management said it has verified the casualties in Shengze Town after an investigation on Saturday morning. A total of 84 households and 17 companies sustained damages in the disaster, which also caused power outages, the bureau added.

The tornado, packing winds of 23.9 meters per second, ripped through the Caidian District of Wuhan at 8:39 pm Friday, toppling some construction site sheds and snapping a large number of trees.

According to an initial investigation by authorities in Wuhan Saturday morning, houses of 27 households have collapsed, and those of 130 households were damaged. Two tower cranes and 8,000 square meters of construction site sheds also suffered damage.

The tornado blew down power lines, triggering a power outage that has affected 26,600 households in Wuhan. The local power grid has sent staff to fix the glitches and repair works are still going on.

The municipal government has urged an all-out effort to save lives, assess the losses, and repair water, electricity, gas and communication facilities.

The city has mobilized people to check the safety of public facilities, old residential areas, dilapidated buildings in rural areas and construction sites.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     