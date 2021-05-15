News / Nation

China approves one more inactivated COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Xinhua
  14:12 UTC+8, 2021-05-15       0
China has approved one more inactivated COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, according to a recent announcement.
Xinhua
  14:12 UTC+8, 2021-05-15       0

China has approved one more inactivated COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, according to a recent announcement.

Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd, the developer of the vaccine, said on Friday that the vaccine it developed has started related work for Phase III clinical trial.

The vaccine reported no adverse events with an intensity of grade 3 or above in the first two phases of its clinical trials, according to the company's research submitted to MedRxiv, a web portal distributing preprints about health sciences.

A grade 3 adverse event refers to side effects that are severe or medically significant but not immediately life-threatening, according to the Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events.

Research, development and industrialization of the vaccine are going smoothly, said the company, adding that a vaccine manufacturing plant built in the Nanshan District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, has kicked off production.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     