Hong Kong sees no new local infections of COVID-19 for 8 days

  2021-06-15
Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, marking the eight consecutive days with no local infections.
Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, marking the eight consecutive days with no local infections.

The CHP said the two cases came from Indonesia, taking the COVID-19 tally in the global financial hub to 11,880. Over the past two weeks, only three infections were locally transmitted out of the total 37 new cases.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said Tuesday that stricter quarantine measures will be imposed on travelers from Indonesia starting next week in response to a tightening epidemic situation in the country.

Patrick Nip, secretary for the civil service of the HKSAR government, on Tuesday called on employers to encourage their staff to get the vaccine so that Hong Kong can resume normalcy at an early date.

Some 1.76 million people have taken at least one shot of the vaccine by Monday, accounting for 25.9 percent of Hong Kong's eligible groups, and about 1.2 million people have been fully vaccinated.

