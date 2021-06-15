China firmly opposes accusations in G7 communique: FM spokesperson

China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to accusations against it in a Group of Seven (G7) joint communique, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to accusations against it in a Group of Seven (G7) joint communique, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday, reaffirming China's unswerving determination to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily press briefing when commenting on the G7 communique that criticizes China on Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other matters.

The Chinese side has noticed that the joint communique mentioned China-related issues, deliberately slandered China and interfered in China's internal affairs on issues concerning Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan, Zhao said.

"It runs counter to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the trend of the times of peace, development and win-win cooperation. It exposes the bad intentions of the United States and a few other countries to deliberately create antagonism and widen differences. China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this," Zhao said.

"Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan affairs are purely China's internal affairs, which brook no interference from outside forces. China is unswerving in its determination to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests," the spokesperson added.

A multi-polar world and democracy in international relations are the irresistible trend of our times. Gone are the days when one nation or a group of nations called the shots, Zhao noted.

Under the current circumstances, it is more important than ever for the international community to strengthen solidarity and cooperation and practice true multilateralism, instead of engaging in "group politics" based on "small cliques," suppressing different development models with ideological division, confusing right and wrong and shifting responsibilities, Zhao said.

"The United States is sick. The G7 should feel its pulse and prescribe medicine for it," Zhao said.