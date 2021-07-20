Explosion hits aluminum factory deluged by flood

An explosion hit an aluminum alloy factory in central China's Henan Province this morning. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, local government said.

The blast occurred at the factory, operated by Dengfeng Electricity Group Co Ltd in Quhe Village, around 6am after it was flooded by the overflowing nearby Yinghe River around 4am.

The factory's power was cut off and staff were evacuated to safety after the flood hit. Further investigations are being made into the blast.