Unmanned 5G-enabled airship completes test flight in southwest China

An unmanned helium-lifted airship equipped with 5G network has completed its test flight successfully in southwest China.
The airship aims to provide communication services for emergency rescue and disaster relief in the future.

Installed with a 5G base station, the airship "5G Cloud One" flew 300 meters above the ground undertaking a variety of tests in Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan Province – a region prone to natural disasters such as mudslide, landslide and flood.

With a payload of more than 200 kg and a signal coverage area of up to 100 square km, the airship can stay in the air for over 15 days and withstand strong winds.

The airship based on innovative 5G communication technology can effectively make up for the shortcomings of traditional communication methods in emergencies such as slow data transmission and limited coverage, said Chen Guowei, an engineer with the Yunnan branch of China Mobile.

The airship was jointly developed by the Yunnan branch of China Mobile, Yunnan Innovation Institute of Beihang University and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
China Mobile
Huawei
