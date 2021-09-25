Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou returning to China
10:48 UTC+8, 2021-09-25 0
Through unremitting efforts of the Chinese government, Ms. Meng Wanzhou has already left Canada on September 24 local time, on a charter flight organized by the Chinese government. She will soon return to her home country and reunite with her family.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
