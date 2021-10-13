﻿
News / Nation

Xinjiang cotton farmers refute 'forced labor' rumors

Xinhua
  21:22 UTC+8, 2021-10-13       0
Yuli County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region held a press conference on Tuesday at which cotton farmers refuted the rumors about "forced labor" in Xinjiang.
Xinhua
  21:22 UTC+8, 2021-10-13       0

Yuli County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region held a press conference on Tuesday at which cotton farmers refuted the rumors about "forced labor" in Xinjiang.

Nurali Vmar, a cotton farmer in the county, said he has eight tractors, a seed planter with navigation technology, as well as another eight small farming machines. "Just five people can manage about 67 hectares of cotton fields, thanks to highly mechanized operations," he said.

The county started cotton planting in the 1980s. Since then, the agricultural mechanization rate has exceeded 96 percent on its over 66,000 hectares of cotton fields.

Sami Yusup, a 26-year-old delivery person, works as the driver of cotton picker during the cotton harvest season. "I can earn over 10,000 yuan (about 1,550 US dollars) each month as a cotton-picker driver, whereas my income as a delivery person is 5,000 yuan," he said.

Meanwhile, Vmarjan Barhan, a drone pilot, describes his job as "game-playing".

"I can spray pesticides on over 33 hectares of cotton fields a day, operating the drone on my smartphone, just like playing a video game," he said.

Arkin Rehim, another cotton farmer in the county, said he has deep feelings for cotton because it is the cotton that helps his family live the happy life they dreamed of.

"We will never allow anyone to smear Xinjiang or defile the cotton we have planted," he said. "I have confidence in Xinjiang cotton and will never give up planting it because of rumors."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     