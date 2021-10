Chinese astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu will carry out the Shenzhou-13 spaceflight mission, and Zhai will be the commander.

Chinese astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu will carry out the Shenzhou-13 spaceflight mission, and Zhai will be the commander, announced the China Manned Space Agency at a press conference on Thursday.

The Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship will be launched at 0:23am on Saturday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, said the CMSA.