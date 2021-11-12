Chinese mainland reports 79 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 52 were reported in Liaoning, 12 in Henan, six in Beijing, five in Heilongjiang, two in Hebei and one each in Jiangxi and Yunnan.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 79 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 52 were reported in Liaoning, 12 in Henan, six in Beijing, five in Heilongjiang, two in Hebei and one each in Jiangxi and Yunnan.

Also reported were 19 new imported cases, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, said the commission.