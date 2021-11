Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend and chair in Beijing the summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of the dialogue relations between China and ASEAN on November 22.

The summit will be held via video link, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Friday.