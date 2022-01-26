China discovers 100-million-tonne oil, gas reserves in Tarim Basin

China's largest oil refiner Sinopec has discovered a new oil and gas area with approximately 100 million tons of reserves in the Tarim Basin.

These latest reserves in Sinopec's Shunbei oil and gas field are estimated to provide 88 million tons of condensate oil and 290 billion cubic meters of natural gas, said the company Wednesday.

Analysts said the discovery would further improve China's energy supply and help guarantee national energy security.

The Tarim Basin is a major petroliferous basin in China but is also one of the most difficult to explore due to its harsh ground environment and complicated underground conditions. Its oil and gas reserves are buried over 7,300 meters deep on average.

Sinopec's northwest branch has ascertained reserves of 1.67 billion tons of crude oil and 94.58 billion cubic meters of natural gas here, with a total output of more than 140 million tons of oil and gas equivalents so far.