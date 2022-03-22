Experts ready to assist with investigation into China Eastern Airlines aircraft crash: Boeing China

Boeing China said Tuesday that it is cooperating with China Eastern Airlines and will provide support after a Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed Monday afternoon.

Boeing China said Tuesday that it is cooperating with China Eastern Airlines and will provide support after a Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed Monday afternoon.

The company is keeping in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board in the United States, said Boeing China, adding that its technical experts are ready to aid the Civil Aviation Administration of China in conducting the investigation.

A passenger plane with 132 people aboard crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday afternoon.

The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Kunming and was bound for Guangzhou, crashed into a mountainous area near the Molang village in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou at 2:38 pm, causing a mountain fire.