News / Nation

China's commerce ministry boosts supply of necessities to regions with COVID-19 resurgences

Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2022-04-28       0
China's commerce ministry has been sparing no effort to boost the supply of daily necessities for regions experiencing COVID-19 resurgences, the ministry said on Thursday.
Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2022-04-28       0

China's commerce ministry has been sparing no effort to boost the supply of daily necessities for regions experiencing COVID-19 resurgences, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The ministry has been transporting goods from various locations to the affected regions to ensure the steady supply of daily necessities, ministry spokesperson Gao Feng said at a press conference.

By Wednesday, 12 provincial-level regions, including Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Zhejiang and Fujian, had provided Shanghai with 27,808 tons of vegetables, 850 tons of rice and flour, 500 tons of meat and eggs, and 6,180 tons of instant noodles, he said.

Shanghai reported 1,292 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 9,330 local asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said on Thursday.

To help areas facing tightened COVID-19 prevention measures, the ministry has increased the transport of agricultural products from neighboring provincial-level regions, Gao said.

As the Labor Day holiday is approaching, the ministry has urged local regions to further add the supply of daily necessities to meet the demand of residents over the holiday, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
Labor Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     