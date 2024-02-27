US allows increase in China-US flights to boost travel

Starting March 31, Chinese airlines will be permitted to increase their weekly direct round-trip passenger flights between China and the US from the current 35 to 50.

CFP

Starting March 31, Chinese airlines will be permitted to increase their weekly direct round-trip passenger flights between China and the US from the current 35 to 50, The US Department of Transportation announced on Monday.

This move is expected to bring the China-US air route back to approximately one-third of its pre-2020 capacity.

The US Department of Transportation stated that this approval comes as an important step toward the further normalization of the China-US market, coinciding with the arrival of the summer travel season in 2024.

Prior to 2020, both Chinese and US airlines operated over 150 weekly round-trip passenger flights. However, due to the impact of the pandemic, the frequency of flights on the China-US route sharply decreased. As of August 2023, Chinese airlines were operating only 12 flights per week on this route.