News / Sport

China's endearing Olympics panda does brisk trade on blockchain

Xinhua
  20:25 UTC+8, 2022-02-20       0
As the Beijing Winter Olympics wraps up, the craze for acquiring a Bing Dwen Dwen, the panda mascot is now expanding into the digital art market supported by blockchain technology.
Xinhua
  20:25 UTC+8, 2022-02-20       0

As the Beijing Winter Olympics wraps up, the craze for acquiring a Bing Dwen Dwen, the panda mascot for the games, has persisted, now expanding into the digital art market supported by blockchain technology.

On Friday, a San Francisco-based mobile-game company called nWayPlay rolled out its second batch of 200 Legendary Box packages containing the digital pins to several non-fungible tokens (NFTs) featuring images of the mascot. The panda-themed NFTs are authorized by the International Olympics Committee.

The NFTs are non-interchangeable units of data stored on a blockchain to offer public certificates of authenticity or ownership of digital artworks. The blockchain technology features an immutable data record that can be used and shared within a decentralized and publicly accessible network.

Each Legendary Box is officially priced 349 US dollars, much more expensive than a stuffed toy figurine, which sells for about 30 dollars. However, the digital pins were sold out only three days after their launch.

"Bing Dwen Dwen is a panda, an emblematic animal in China, clothed in a full body suit of ice ... symbolises the physical and mental power of Olympians," reads the description.

"I missed out on the Beijing Epic box drop, so I'm excited to get a chance at a Legendary box," @TimMount tweeted.

According to the nWayPlay online marketplace, a bidder on Friday paid 996 dollars for a Short Track Speed Skating variant NFT.

On February 12, nWayPlay tested the water by dropping its first batch of 500 pieces, which was named Epic Box and priced at 99 dollars. They sold out immediately, with one bidder paying 1,888 dollars, according to the trading record.

The mania for the winter-sports-equipped mascot in digital form came amid a frenzy of shopping for the physical version, with aficionados forming long queues for hours in front of authorized stores in China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     