Liu Zixu wins China's first gold medal in Para biathlon at Beijing 2022 Paralympics

Liu Zixu finished first in Para biathlon men's sprint sitting, earning China the first gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Paralympics on Saturday.

Liu, 24, who began to train in the sport in 2017 in Heilongjiang Province, had his major debut at Beijing 2022 Paralympics and made his mark at the first shot.

He wrapped up the race in 18 minutes and 51.5 seconds, 17.5 seconds ahead of Ukraine's Taras Rad, who had to settle for the silver mainly because he missed one shot through the two-round shootings.

Another Chinese Liu Mengtao was third traling his winning compatriot by 41.8 seconds as the 20-year-old was also penalized one minute due to missed shot.

Liu Zixu made all the ten shots to better off the much experienced Rad, who was the men's biathlon 12.5km middle sitting winner and ranked fifth in the men's sprint sitting event four years ago in PyeongChang.

This is the first gold medal for the host nation at Beijing 2022 Paralympics and only the second gold medal in Paralympic history after China won its first ever gold from wheelchair curling at PyeongChang 2018.