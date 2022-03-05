China's Guo wins Para biathlon women's sprint standing gold

Guo Yujie won the Para biathlon women's sprint standing gold on Saturday, which was the second gold for China on the first competition day of the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

Guo, 17, finished the 6km course in 19 minutes and 43.3 seconds, followed by Liudmyla Liashenko from Ukraine with a gap of 8.4 seconds.

Guo's teammate Zhao Zhiqing took the bronze with 21.8 seconds adrift of the winner.

Liu Zixu finished first in Para biathlon men's sprint sitting, earning China the first gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Paralympics earlier on Saturday.