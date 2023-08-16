﻿
News / Sport

Cambridge, Oxford Brookes rowers to exchange skills on Suzhou Creek

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:49 UTC+8, 2023-08-16       0
The Head of Shanghai River Regatta will be held on Suzhou Creek in September, gathering international squads from Cambridge, Oxford Brookes University and Australian national team.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:49 UTC+8, 2023-08-16       0

International rowers, including the famous rowing squads from the University of Cambridge, Oxford Brookes University, and the Australian national team, will gather in Shanghai for the 2023 Head of Shanghai River Regatta, which will be held on the iconic Suzhou Creek on September 16-17.

This year's regatta will continue to set the two disciplines of 4.2-kilometer chase and 500-meter city dash. The city dash is for both team and individual rowers. Teams from home and abroad will be divided into three divisions – elite, college team and club – to exchange skills.

As the city's self-developed sports event, Head of Shanghai River Regatta was introduced in 2021, and so far, mainly involved national teams and clubs due to pandemic travel restrictions.

Cambridge, Oxford Brookes rowers to exchange skills on Suzhou Creek
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The Shanghai Regatta has been nicknamed a "landscape competition".

Coming into the third edition, a handful of high-level rowing teams from overseas have confirmed their participation, including the University of Cambridge, Oxford Brookes University, and the Australian national team. Oxford Brookes University team rowers are all graduates of Oxford University.

Rowing has a history of over 170 years for the two world renowned British universities. The annual competition between the Cambridge and Oxford teams attracts global interest, and the Shanghai event will provide local residents a glimpse of the inter-school rowing competition culture.

College teams from Shanghai and China will also play an important role at this year's event. Those who have confirmed their participation include Peking University, Tsinghua University, Tongji University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Xi'an Jiaotong University, Shanghai Ocean University, Sun Yat-sen University, as well as teams sent by colleges from China's Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Cambridge, Oxford Brookes rowers to exchange skills on Suzhou Creek
Cambridge, Oxford Brookes rowers to exchange skills on Suzhou Creek

Route maps of the 4.2-kilometer chase and 500-meter city dash

Registration for the club division is now open to the public. Those interested can log on to the event's official site www.headofsh.com to send in their applications before August 27. The entry results will be announced on September 1.

The top prize for team disciplines is 50,000 yuan (US$6,855), and 6,000 yuan for individual items.

A rowing-themed market will be set up so that Shanghai residents can be better involved in the two-day event. Rowing simulators will also be arranged along the creek to allow locals to experience the sport.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     