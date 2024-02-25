Shenhua edges city rival Port for Super Cup trophy

Shanghai Shenhua edged city rival Shanghai Port 1-0 to win the 2024 Chinese Super Cup on Sunday thanks to a 54th minute goal by Swiss striker Cephas Malele.

Shenhua's Russian head coach Leonid Slutsky gave big thanks to Shenhua supporters at the start of the post-match press conference.

Ti Gong

"The great atmosphere the fans created in the stadium helped us to win this match," he said. "Also, the team was well prepared as we played a lot of matches during pre-season.

"Our opponent is strong, but even big teams have shortcomings. Today we played persistently, and created more changes. This type of win gives us more confidence. We will keep our playing style, keep a competitive mood and seek for higher rankings in the new season."

The last time the two teams played at Hongkou Football Stadium was four years ago.

Ti Gong

The first half of Sunday's clash was evenly matched, with both sides creating several close opportunities.

Shenhua's Brazilian striker Andre Luis, Malele, and Port's Argentine striker Matias Vargas all had chances to break the ice, but their shots missed slightly.

The goal came nine minutes into the second half when Xu Haoyang's corner attack was barely blocked by Port goalie Yan Junling. The ball bounced to Malele's leg, who was right in front of the post, and rebounded into the net.

Ma Yue / SHINE

Malele had at least two more scoring opportunities in the rest of the match, including a 60th minute one-on-one attempt before goalie Yan blocked his close-range shot.

Shanghai Port made three substitutions at one time in the 70th minute, but could hardly turn the situation around.

Malele found the back of the net again in the 83rd but the goal was ruled offside. He was then involved in a dispute with Port striker Liu Xialong, and the atmosphere on the pitch became tense.

Ma Yue / SHINE

In the 85th, Port's Brazilian midfielder Matheus Jussa received his second yellow card to be sent off. With one player short, the Chinese Super League defending champion team had to swallow their first defeat of the year.

Port's head coach Kevin Muscat said it was hard to come to any conclusion where the team needed to improve since the match was just over.

"The game had a good atmosphere, though we could have played better," he said. "We could still control the first half, then found it more difficult in the second half."